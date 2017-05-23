The video will start in 8 Cancel

Armed police have been deployed at key transport hubs around West Yorkshire as reassurance after the Manchester Arena terror attack.

Police have stepped up patrols after the tragic suicide bombing killed 22 innocent victims iand injured 59 more at the Ariana Grande gig.

Three of the victims have been named - eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos from Lancashire, Ariana super-fan Georgina Callander, 18, and 26-year-old John Atkinson.

Following the tragic events armed police were on patrol at Huddersfield Railway Station today.

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Dee Collins said in a statement: “The public’s safety remains our top priority and we have already increased patrols of highly visible officers across West Yorkshire.

“This includes an increase in armed officers at key locations including transport hubs.

“This is a concerning time and I hope that our increased presence helps to reassure the public that we are working with our partners to do everything we can to protect the security of the communities we serve.”

Manchester Victoria Station will be closed all day.

