Arsonists left a trail of damage after targeting cars at three locations.

Fire crews were called to a yard next to the Four Horseshoes on Market Street in Milnsbridge after someone had set fire to a white Renault van early on Saturday morning.

Two fire engines from Huddersfield Fire Station dealt with the blaze after being called out at 5.05am.

The arsonist had started the fire in the driver’s compartment. The flames spread, causing extensive damage.

As fire crews made their way back to the station they came across smoke from a burning BMW car parked in a yard at the bottom of Park Road West, which is a short walk from the Market Street arson attack.

It is believed that someone broke the BMW’s windows and set fire to paper inside the vehicle. Fire crews said the flames had not quite taken hold when they arrived.

A fire service spokesman said: “The fires are within a short walk and there is a pattern. Someone deliberately set fire to the van. Then someone broke the windows of the BMW and tried to set it on fire.”

In a separate incident, fire crews from Rastrick dealt with a suspected stolen Audi A3 which had been set on fire in the School Lane/Albany Road of Kirkheaton at around 5am on Saturday.

The car had gone through bushes near the Florelle Import Company and was near to a two-storey building which was damaged by the flames and heat.