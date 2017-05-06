WATCH: David Wagner on striking the right balance

Police were called to a bizarre ‘crash’ which left an Audi on two wheels parked on the side of another car.

The apparent collision, which appeared to leave the Audi without a scratch, happened in Lees Hall Road, Thornhill, Lees, Dewsbury, on Friday afternoon.

Passers-by couldn’t work out how the Audi had come to rest with its nearside wheels on the side of a silver Volkswagen parked at the side of the road.

Many people took photographs and video clips of the scene, sharing them on social media.

Someone posted: “Looks like a scene from James Bond. Didn’t know 007 was in town.”

Another added: “She drove the Audi home after it was lifted down unbelievable.”

Someone else posted: “Cannot believe the Audi had hardly any damage to it. The VW got the worse of it.”

Warning: This video may contain swearing towards the end