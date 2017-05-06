Police were called to a bizarre ‘crash’ which left an Audi on two wheels parked on the side of another car.
The apparent collision, which appeared to leave the Audi without a scratch, happened in Lees Hall Road, Thornhill, Lees, Dewsbury, on Friday afternoon.
Passers-by couldn’t work out how the Audi had come to rest with its nearside wheels on the side of a silver Volkswagen parked at the side of the road.
Many people took photographs and video clips of the scene, sharing them on social media.
Someone posted: “Looks like a scene from James Bond. Didn’t know 007 was in town.”
Another added: “She drove the Audi home after it was lifted down unbelievable.”
Someone else posted: “Cannot believe the Audi had hardly any damage to it. The VW got the worse of it.”
