A busker was not expecting this when a stranger came up to him and asked to join in.

Singer Jade Helliwell was enjoying a night out in Leeds when she spotted the street musician and asked if she could join him for an ad hoc duet.

The busker got a hefty surprise when he found Jade was not just a Saturday night reveller showing off to friends for a bet.

The Batley-based country singer pelted out Leonard Cohen classic Hallelujah, stunning onlookers.

A video of the collaboration has been shared on Facebook and viewed nearly 6m times.

Jade said she decided to join in after she heard the busker’s “beautiful voice.”

Sharing the clip on her Facebook page, Jade wrote “after chatting he let me sing a song with him.

“I only knew the chorus and a verse but we had a good time singing together.

“The beauty of music – you can cross paths with someone you’ve never met and come together for a few (minutes) and just enjoy the performance.”

Viewers have hailed the heartwarming moment as the “true spirit of Yorkshire” with many calling for the duo to pair up again.

Jade was nominated as best country singer by UK Country Radio last year and will be playing at the Batley Irish Nash on Saturday, May 20.