The number of people who have registered to vote in the 2017 general election in Kirklees has increased.

Figures have been released showing an increase of around 2,000 voters in each of the four Kirklees constituencies.

Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap general election for Thursday June 8.

Kirklees Council told the Examiner that the number of people who can vote on Thursday is as follows:

Batley & Spen – 80,153

Colne Valley – 84,381

Dewsbury – 81,338

Huddersfield – 67,033

In the 2015 General Election the number of people registered was as follows:

Batley & Spen – 78,350 (turnout 64.7%).

Colne Valley – 82,497 (turnout 68.8%).

Dewsbury – 79,740 (turnout 67.5%)

Huddersfield – 65,244 (turnout 62%).

Kirklees has issued around 59,000 postal votes which are currently being sorted.

Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, with people being eligible to vote until 10pm. The votes will be counted overnight and the results will be known in the early hours of the morning.

In 2015 the results in Kirklees constituencies were called between 5.30am and 8.30am.