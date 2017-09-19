The video will start in 8 Cancel

This motorcyclist has been jailed for performing stunts on the motorway.

Pawel Zietowski, 27, performed wheelies, took a ‘selfie’ and exceeded the speed limit on the M6 in Staffordshire, a familiar stretch of motorway to most drivers in West Yorkshire.

Staffordshire Police released the video, calling the biker’s antics “motorway madness.”

Zietowski, from Harlow, Essex, was sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison and given a 28-month driving ban.

During the hearing the court was shown footage of his antics as he rode his motorbike on the M6, northbound, on the afternoon of June 3.

He was seen doing wheelies, taking a selfie and ultimately riding his Yamaha R6 in a dangerous manner. He was also travelling above the speed limit at times.

Zietowski was pulled over at Yarnfield, between junctions 14 and 15, by an officer from the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG).

Inspector Sion Hathway, from CMPG, said: “Such dangerous riding will not be tolerated on our roads.

“Zietowski showed a blatant disregard for the rules of the road, and fellow motorists. His antics could have easily resulted in tragedy.”