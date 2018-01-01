The video will start in 8 Cancel

A spectacular fireball lit up the skies over Yorkshire on New Year’s Eve.

Drivers caught the meteor crossing the sky on dash-cams while a lucky few managed to get footage on their mobile phones.

One witness described it as “breathtaking”.

The UK Meteor Network described it as a “very large fireball” which was spotted by hundreds of people from Scotland to the south of England.

(Image: Ryan Butterworth)

Allen Shaw, who saw it over Slaithwaite at around 5.30pm, said: “It was bright white, slow moving and in view for a good few seconds. It was flying west up the valley towards Marsden.”

Trevor Whitehead, of the Huddersfield Town Supporters Association, was driving a bus when the meteor appeared.

He said: “I was at the Babes in the Wood traffic lights driving towards Leeds. It looked like two rockets burning blue/green. It disappeared behind the clouds heading west.”

Graham Ellis, who saw it over Mirfield, said: “It looked like a big firework with orange sparks trailing off a green object. It was flying horizontally and slower than a firework. I’ve seen shooting stars before but nothing like that.”

A handful of people weren’t sure what they had seen.

Alan Littlewood said: “I am pretty sure I have just seen a UFO fly over Brighouse. It was pretty clear and weird.”

Many people took to social media to report the sighting.

Lynn Mathers, who spotted the fireball over Doncaster, said: “We were driving around Conisbrough Castle towards Denaby at about 5.35pmish. Bright blue/green light sped across the sky, over the Castle towards Denaby Crags. So low in the sky, genuinely thought it was coming to land. Stunning sight! Breathtaking.”

Visit Doncaster tweeted: “Wow! Sensational celestial sights spotted over Doncaster. An amazing green meteor soared over the racecourse just now.”

Video footage was captured by Ryan Butterworth in Wakefield and Ken Miller who caught dash-cam footage driving up the M606 towards Bradford.

