Teen magician Luke Lenihan vowed pensioners at a Huddersfield care home.

The 17-year-old, a contestant on Britain’s Got Talent 2017, visited The Oakes Care Centre in Reinwood on Friday (June 16).

He wowed celebrity judges on the talent show with Simon Cowell apparently rating his performance as “the most unique magic act ever”, but his performance wasn’t broadcasted on TV.

Luke’s uncle, John Lenihan, said: “Luke entertained staff and residents at The Oakes when he was thirteen years old and he’s gone on to achieve great things since.

“He has performed for high-profile sport personalities and to large audiences at the 02 Arena in London, so it’s a real treat that he came back to perform especially for The Oakes.”

The care home in Oakes was taking part in a nationwide open day initiative and Luke was a special guest.

Visitors enjoyed other entertainment, including a birds of prey show, a fashion show and a local choir performance.

Stuart Tyrer, the home manager, said: “It was lovely to welcome guests on the day.

“The day gave a real sense of how local businesses and residents support our home to create a truly homely environment for all that live here.”