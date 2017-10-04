The video will start in 8 Cancel

This is the horrific moment a teenage thug repeatedly stamps on a man in a 4am attack outside McDonald’s in the town centre.

The shocking assault was captured on CCTV cameras outside the John William Street restaurant on Sunday May 7 - and incredibly yob Troy Augustine was not locked up for the violent attack.

As reported in the Examiner Augustine, 19, last week pleaded guilty to an offence of affray when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

His attack came after an earlier brawl involving two other men.

Augustine, of Balmoral Avenue in Crosland Moor, then became involved in the melee with a number of other individuals.

As punches are thrown at the victim he is eventually knocked to the floor and Augustine launches into his assault.

He is seen to stamp on the victim twice before being pulled away.

The footage shows Augustine, who has no previous convictions, then go back to the victim and stamp on him twice more.

He then returns a third time and stamps on the victim one last time.

Miraculously, as police arrive, the victim gets to his feet.

Augustine is later arrested at the scene.

The Examiner has obtained the footage to highlight the scale and brutality of violence taking place in or around the restaurant.

Several attacks have taken place over the summer including mass brawls and the latest incident left a man in his 30s fighting for his life.

Kirklees council and West Yorkshire Police are now working together to see what can be done about the late-night and early morning incidents.

In the meantime McDonald’s bosses have promised to increase security at the restaurant.

Augustine was told he had escaped jail by a ‘squeak’ and he was instead sentenced to a 12 week curfew between the hours of 8pm and 7am to stop him from getting into trouble in the town late at night.

He must go to a youth attendance centre for 20 hours where he will work on addressing his offending behaviour.

Augustine will also have to pay £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge.