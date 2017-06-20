The video will start in 8 Cancel

Do you recognise this man?

He was caught on camera appearing to break into a car in Honley and stealing a purse.

It happened at 2.15am in the early hours of Monday morning, June 19, and the man is seen prowling around a row of houses and cars on Huddersfield Road.

He gets into a parked car and sits inside it looking for items for around a minute.

He found the owner’s purse, which she’d left inside the car, and he stole the purse.

He then took the £180 cash inside and then threw the purse on the road, which was found the next morning.

The car owner said: “While it’s dark someone must know who he is.”

If you can help police identify the suspect contact Kirklees police on 101 citing the crime number 13170278387.