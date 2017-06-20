Do you recognise this man?
He was caught on camera appearing to break into a car in Honley and stealing a purse.
It happened at 2.15am in the early hours of Monday morning, June 19, and the man is seen prowling around a row of houses and cars on Huddersfield Road.
He gets into a parked car and sits inside it looking for items for around a minute.
He found the owner’s purse, which she’d left inside the car, and he stole the purse.
He then took the £180 cash inside and then threw the purse on the road, which was found the next morning.
The car owner said: “While it’s dark someone must know who he is.”
If you can help police identify the suspect contact Kirklees police on 101 citing the crime number 13170278387.