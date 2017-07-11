The video will start in 8 Cancel

Vandals spent several minutes forcing a large ornamental fountain from its moorings before toppling it over a wall.

The gang of vandals were caught on CCTV damaging the ball-shaped fountain, which is a feature at a business based at Meltham Mills.

Bosses at commercial property developer Towndoor Limited are so fed up of the vandalism that they have put up a reward to catch the culprits.

A company spokesman said the latest attack had left them several hundred pounds out of pocket and had also wasted valuable company time.

The vandals struck just around 12.10am on Saturday morning at Gate 4 at Meltham Mills Industrial Estate on Knowle Lane.

After pulling some bollards out of the floor the vandals turned their attention to the fountain. They rocked it from its base, which took a lot of effort, to remove from prongs holding it in place.

It was then rolled over a wall and down the hill, coming to rest near a park. It was damaged beyond repair.

The company spokesman said other parts of the business had been targeted in recent weeks by stone-throwing youths.

“It is mindless vandalism which is not achieving anything. They are doing it for the sake of doing it and it is costing us money. They are wasting our time and police time.”

Police are investigating.

If you have information about the culprits responsible for this incident contact the company on 01484 850015 or the police on 101.