The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating a knifepoint robbery in Huddersfield town centre have today released CCTV in a bid to catch the thugs.

The robbery happened in an alleyway off Railway Street when two men were followed by three others who approached them demanding cash and their phones.

One of the robbers had a large knife, and the victims handed over money and their phones before the thieves fled on foot.

(Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

The robbery happened on November 26 last year at 3pm - although West Yorkshire Police have just released details.

One suspect is described as an Asian male, around 16-years-old of slim build, 5ft 9in with a goatee beard. He was wearing a grey, white and black camouflage tracksuit top with a hood.

Another is described as an Asian male, also around 16-years-old, slim build, 5ft 5”, had a silver tooth and was wearing a dark hoody.

(Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

Pc Jane Baragwanath, of Huddersfield CID, said: “We are hoping that releasing this CCTV footage a member of the public will recognise either or both of these males and will come forward to contact the police to assist with our ongoing investigation.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for the victims who were threatened with a large knife in the town centre.

Anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV is asked to contact Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference 1316070230.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.