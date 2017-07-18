Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two takeaway customers from Huddersfield were left disgusted after CCTV catches the delivery driver urinating down the side of their home.

Tom Bithell and Mike Watson from Thornton Lodge were shocked to find a puddle of urine down the passage outside their home following a delivery of a Chinese food on July 14.

The delivery driver’s actions were only discovered after Mike went to out to his car and noticed the unusual puddle.

After finding it bizarre on such a dry day, they checked the CCTV footage which revealed the driver had urinated on the wall.

Tom posted the CCTV footage of the takeaway driver’s delivery on Facebook, where it has been viewed over 1,000 times.

Both Mike and Tom have always been happy with the food quality of the takeaway and have decided not to name the takeaway.

They put the incident down to an individual rather than the takeaway.

Tom, a 20-year-old student, said: “I thought it was absolutely disgusting and really bizarre.

“I can understand if you really need to go, then you got to go but if he was really that desperate why did he not just ask to use the toilet.

“We have ordered from them before and this same driver has been out to us.

“The worst part for me is the fact this man handles people’s food. How many times has he done this and not been caught.”

Following the discovery Mike called the takeaway to make a complaint and within minutes was called back by the manager.

Mike, who owns Northwest Security, says the manager could not believe what had happened and simply said they were “sorry”.

The manager said the driver would call Mike to talk about the incident.

However, despite the fact they had him on CCTV, the driver was still adamant it was not him.

Mike said: “I thought it was bit weird there being a puddle and was first concerned it was a leak as it is an enclosed space.

“I looked back at the footage and saw the driver delivering the food and spending several seconds down the passage.

“He is clearly urinating but he still would not acknowledge he had done.

“He kept saying you are a customer and you pay my wages, trying to blame a group of youths he said were hanging around.

“Then he said if you can prove I did it, then he would apologise, even though I told him he was on CCTV.

“It was only when I told him it was an offence that he finally decided to confess.”

Pictures and video courtesy of Guzelian