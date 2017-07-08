The video will start in 8 Cancel

Crowds lined the streets to watch Caribbean and African culture at its finest in Huddersfield.

It may have been late, but the annual carnival parade was worth hanging around for as hundreds of costume clad dancers entered the town centre.

Thousands waited patiently for the explosion of music and colour as carnival queens and kings strutted, twerked and bogled their way along St John’s Road up to St George’s Square.

The carnival was cancelled last year after funding problems and plans to host it in Greenhead Park this year were also scrapped after ticket sales were poor.

But organisers, the Huddersfield African Caribbean Cultural Trust, soldiered on to produce a fantastic parade for the public to enjoy on Saturday afternoon.

Young and old joined in the procession, which has been going for more than 30 years, dancing along to bass heavy tunes.

The organisers arranged for traffic to be halted on the ring road, and other roads closed, to allow hundreds taking part to safely enter the town.

Based at the the Hudawi Centre behind the Great Northern Retail Park, it did a loop through the streets taking in Cloth Hall Street, John William Street and Railway Street before heading back to base for more music, food stalls and an after party.