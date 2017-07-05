The video will start in 8 Cancel

These cows were mightily unimpressed by a Huddersfield Town fan’s tribute song to one of the club’s latest signings - chanted from a real-life cowshed.

The Examiner’s Snapper About Town Dave Cowan sang his ditty for Tom Ince, the 25-year-old Derby County attacker, whose signing for an undisclosed fee was announced yesterday (Tuesday).

Dave posted the video from his ‘Premier League cowshed’ - a joke on the renaming of the stand at the John Smith’s Stadium - at a farm in Holmfirth, saying: “We are now in the Premier League - we still can’t believe it. We’ve gone global.”

He then bursts into song, chanting Tom Ince’s name over and over as one of the cows comes out from behind the cowshed to see what’s happening, while her pal looks on from the side unamoosed.

It’s safe to say these heifers are probably Leeds fans.