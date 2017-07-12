The video will start in 8 Cancel

Daisy the calf was feeling a silly moo after getting stuck in a muddy hole in a disused Holmfirth quarry.

The four month older Belgian Blue calf had wandered from her field near Brow Lane at some point overnight and had slipped into the hole.

By pure ‘cow-incidence’ she was spotted by an early morning dog walker who raised the alarm with the farmer who made attempts to free Daisy himself.

With no luck, he called the Fire Service at around 6.45am who sent the Technical Rescue Unit and a fire engine from Cleckheaton Fire Station.

Nine firefighters quickly got to work to free Daisy who was stuck around a metre and a half deep under rocks with her nose poking out.

One large rock, weighing around 3,000 kilos, was winched away before Daisy could be harnessed and lifted free herself.

All the while, Daisy’s mum was in distress in the nearby field calling for her little one.

Technical rescue officer Chris Lawton said: “This kind of rescue is not ‘un-herd’ of but it was particularly challenging because of the tight spot Daisy had got herself into.

“We think she may have been there all night as she was quite tired and mum was making a lot of noise in the nearby field.

“As firefighters we don’t like to milk our successes but we were particularly chuffed with this one.

“Daisy was unharmed apart from the odd bump and bruise and quickly made her way back to her mum for a cuddle.”

It’s estimated Daisy, who was named by the firefighters, weighed around 200 kilos.

She was freed by 8.45am and was back in the field chewing the cud with her friends.

