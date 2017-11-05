The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of Yorkshire dialect will love this performance by poet Ben Taylor.

The talented writer, who has almost 40,000 followers on his Yorkshire Prose Facebook page, has crafted a poem about Bonfire Night.

Ben, who hails from Stanley in Wakefield, loves Bonfire Night - which he calls ‘Plot neyt’ - because of the ‘snap’ on offer such as pork pie and peas with mint sauce, coffee laced with whiskey and “proper Yorkshire parkin”.

On the subject of parkin, he says: “It’ll be sticky and gooey on account o’ treacle; proper Yorkshire parkin, it ain't got an equal.”

Ben has tackled varied subjects including Remembrance Day, rugby league and Yorkshire puddings.

He found fame after his wife Steph, who has family in Huddersfield, urged him to share his work on social media.