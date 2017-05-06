Sheepridge woman taken to hospital after wheelie bin fire spreads to house

A woman was taken to hospital after discarded cigarettes are thought to have sparked a wheelie bin fire which spread to her house.

The woman, named locally as mum-of-two Samantha Buckley, was given oxygen at the scene in Leafield Close, Sheepridge, along with a man after both suffered the effects of smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators have now warned householders not to store bins near doors and windows as fires can easily spread and block escape routes.

The fire on Leafield Close happened at around 11am on Friday.

Two wheelie bins, which had been placed beneath a window, were involved in the fire which spread to plastic drainpipes.

A fire service spokesman said that the cause was believed to be discarded cigarettes.

“We have had many incidents where a simple bin fire has spread to the property through windows or blocked escape routes,” he said.

“The fire is believed to be caused by discarded cigarettes in a wheelie bin. Our advice is to store bins away from windows and doors.”

Neighbours described seeing thick black smoke as the fire took hold. One resident said a woman had tried to tackle the fire with bowls of water.

Fire engines from Huddersfield and Slaithwaite attended the scene.