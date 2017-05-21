The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fly-tippers are making residents’ lives a misery by dumping bags of overflowing rubbish – less than 200 yards from the town’s recycling centre.

Enika John of Willow Lane, Hillhouse, says the problem has got out of hand in recent weeks with dozens of bags of overflowing rubbish dumped along with discarded furniture and children’s toys - and the stinking pile is attracting rats.

She said: “I’ve lived here for several years but it’s definitely been getting worse over the last few months.

“Residents have complained to Kirklees but nothing seems to be done about it.

“It’s not very pleasant to live near this and it’s an eyesore. I don’t know if it’s fly-tipping or residents round the back of the street who are to blame for it.

“Neighbours say they have seen rats which is unsurprising as the bags are overflowing with waste.

“Nobody wants to look out of their windows and be greeted by a sight like that and it’s not very nice for my son when he brings his friends home. It’s embarrassing.

Kirklees councillor Carole Pattison, (Lab, Greenhead), said: “The council has previously worked hard to clear the rubbish. But as soon as it’s cleared, people start dumping rubbish there all over again.

“What makes it worse is the recycling centre in Emerald Street is no more than 200 yards away.

“The council will remove the waste and attempt to identify and charge the culprits.”