This is the moment police smashed down a door to arrest a suspect after a man attacked people in the street with a machete.

Officers arrived at The Avenue in Moldgreen to find two people with knife injuries.

Witnesses said a man ran off from officers into the house.

Dramatic footage captured the moment officers targeted a house and smashed a door down to arrest a suspect.

The incident happened near Moldgreen community primary school - but it is understood it was unconnected to the school and staff put it on lockdown keeping all children safe.

A Dalton woman who witnessed the incident said she saw a man come out of a house in The Avenue wielding a machete.

She said the man had punched a woman and was challenged by three men.

He chased after them, slashing one of the men before going back inside the house and re-emerging to throw a green bin at the men, who were backing off.

"It was absolutely horrendous,” she said.

“There was blood everywhere.

“I called the police and warned them not to let their officers go into his house alone because he was armed.

“I shouted out to my friend to tell the school not to let the children out. The school was in lock down. The Avenue is cordoned off with armed police.

“I have never felt so scared in my life. My legs are shaking.”

One witness, who did not want to be named, said the man had a huge knife like a machete and was attacking people in the street.

He said: “He was lashing out at people and then the police came and he threw a guitar at them and ran into the house. There was lots of police and they surrounded the house and went in and arrested somebody.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: " “Police were called today (25 May) at 15:18 to an incident in The Avenue, in Huddersfield. Officers were deployed to the area and found two people with minor knife wounds their hands. A male has been arrested in connection with the incident.”