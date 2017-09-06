The video will start in 8 Cancel

This shocking video shows two petty drivers fighting to merge into lane in an aggressive stand-off.

Dashcam footage has been shared on social media of a Ford Mondeo driver trying to get into a lane a Peugeot 206 driver continuously blocks.

The incident, which took place on Calderdale Way in Halifax, lasts for half a mile.

The footage begins on Huddersfield Road just before Curtain Call and West Vale Fisheries when the two drivers are seen aggressively vying to get in front of each other.

The two cars are seen door-to-door and so close to touching that it is shocking it didn’t result in an accident.

At times, the blue Peugeot almost collides with vehicles parked by the side of the road.

They continue down Salterhebble Hill and the black Ford shoots forward in an attempt to overtake, but the Peugeot tailgates the white van in front.

The male Ford driver continues to drive side-by-side the Peugeot and at this stage, it’s virtually driving in the opposite lane.

As vehicles, including a motorbike, pass in the opposite lane, the Ford squeezes in to let them pass and the Peugeot again almost collides with other cars parked by the side of the road.

The tension can only be compared to that of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match.

In a moment of what seems like clarity, the Ford driver backs off and gets back in line behind the Peugeot.

After passing the junction for Jubilee Road, the Ford driver seems to become overcome with rage about being the bigger person and begins tailgating the Peugeot.

In a move we all saw coming, the female Peugeot driver slams on the brakes outside the Punch Bowl pub, causing the Ford driver to take evasive action.

Irked, the Ford driver decides enough is enough and again shoots forward in an attempt to overtake, but Peugeot driver does too and at this stage it’s basically a scene from 2 Fast 2 Furious.

They both overtake the white van and almost speed off out of view.

They come to a stop at Elland Wood Bottom traffic lights and the Ford driver has given up - defeated at a traffic island on Huddersfield Road.

The white van overtakes and the owner of the dashcam does too - but not before rolling down his window to shout out: “I’ve got all that on camera here!”

The male driver shouts back: “Listen mate!”

Struggling for words, he continues: “She f*cking...undercut me so she could get in front of me.”