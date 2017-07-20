The video will start in 8 Cancel

British Lions fans struck fear into the hearts of opposing supporters – with a Yorkshire haka.

Dressed in red shirts and flat caps the 19 burly Yorkshire blokes created their own Tyke version of the fearsome Maori war dance chant.

The haka hails from New Zealand and the All Blacks rugby union team perform the ritual before matches.

After learning the traditional version during the British and Irish Lions’ tour this summer, these Yorkshire Lions supporters performed their own version in the street.

A video of their performance has been posted online, clocking up over one million views on Facebook.

The group chanted: “Ee by gum, ‘ee by gum, where’s me whippet, where’s me whippet, ‘Ow much? ‘Ow much? I’ll sithee, I’ll sithee.”

The song was performed as the fans were drinking before the Lions game against the All Blacks which ended in a 15-15 draw.