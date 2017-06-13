The video will start in 8 Cancel

Never work with children or animals - and that includes Felix the station cat!

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling had a narrow escape when the normally placid kitty went for him on the railway station steps during a media photo call.

Jeff had just walked over the Pennines from Burnley’s Turf Moor ground as part of his 15-day March for Men walk to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

“He’s very good, isn’t he?” declared Jeff, just seconds before Felix (who is a she) tried to take a chunk out of his finger.

But, like a true pro, Jeff made a joke and then talked to the Examiner about the charity trek.

“It has been hard work and it’s also been good fun,” he said.

“There were big hills coming out of Burnley and into Huddersfield.”

He was joined on part of the walk by Burnley manager Sean Dyche and by former Town striker Andy Booth , who is now a club ambassador.

A spokesman for Prostrate Cancer UK said Jeff was taking in 40 clubs and 400 miles in 15 days with the aim of raising £500,000.

“The money raised will have a huge impact on the lives of those affected by the disease and will help bring us one step closer to stopping prostate cancer being a killer.”

* To support the case text JEFF to 7004 to donate £5.