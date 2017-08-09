Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

She’s one Town supporter that has a few thousand fans herself.

Why it’s only Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat, of course! The town’s most famous feline has predicted straight wins for the club’s first three matches of its Premier League campaign .

TransPennine Express staff laid out three bowls of food for the station’s senior pest controller. Each were labelled with the emblems of Huddersfield Town and the first three clubs they are scheduled to play, namely Crystal Palace , Newcastle United and Southampton.

Another was put out labelled ‘draw’, before the hungry moggy was left to decide which one she’d eat from.

Clever Felix picked Huddersfield Town each time, predicting three wins and a terrific start to the season for the Terriers .

Felix, who has 121,000 fans on Facebook and even her own book deal, is a known Town fan herself and has taken to social media numerous times pledging support for the club.

Andrew Croughan, Huddersfield Station manager for TransPennine Express, said: “Felix regularly greets the fans making their way to the John Smith’s Stadium and so we thought we would get her to predict Huddersfield’s first three games .

“The first prediction was tense as we could see her debating whether to eat from the draw bowl. Luckily for the fans of the Terriers she ate from the Huddersfield bowl for all three scenarios so David Wagner’s men look as though their getting off to a flying start!”