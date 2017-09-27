The video will start in 8 Cancel

Firefighters tackled this huge blaze after a shed caught fire in Dewsbury.

Crews said they couldn’t believe how fierce the blaze was – with flames from the shed spreading to surrounding bushes and scorching the walls of a man’s home causing external damage.

Fire crews were called shortly before 11pm on Tuesday to Lees Holm in Thornhill Lees. A man in the house had heard cracking noises coming from outside and looked out to see the huge blaze.

A crew member from Dewsbury Fire Station said: “It was quite a huge blaze, considering it was just a shed on fire. The shed was completely destroyed and external damage had been caused to the house.

“It wasn’t immediately obvious whether it had been started deliberately or not but we have informed police.”

It is not known what was in the shed.