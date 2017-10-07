The video will start in 8 Cancel

Gin lovers are in for a treat with the opening of a new bar in Mirfield town centre.

Artisan Wine Bar, which opens to the public for the first time today (Sat), has a fine gin bar upstairs which stocks 30 different types of gin such as Sipsmith, Whitley Neill, Opihr and Tanqueray.

And, of course, the bar has various types of tonic to suit the different styles and flavours of gin.

Downstairs features a prosecco bar and a lounge.

The man behind the upmarket venue, Darren Ludbrook, said: “We can advise customers on the kind of tonic which will complement which gin. We have five different tonics which include Mediterranean flavours and elderflower.”

Ale drinkers can dry the Marston’s Shipyard and there’s also a range of whiskies to sample including Haig Club and a Japanese whisky called Hibiki.

Darren, who describes Artisan Wine Bar as having a “New York industrial” look about it, said his own favourite tipple was a simple pinot grigio.

The bar is also due to launch a range of cocktails – old favourites as well as ‘homemade’ creations – which will be available from Friday, October 13.

The new venture, in the former Brooks cafe premises in Huddersfield Road, has created 10 jobs. Opening times are noon to 11pm Monday-Thursday and until late Friday, Saturday and Sunday.