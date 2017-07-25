Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Passengers at Huddersfield Railway Station were among the first to spot a new-look train from TransPennine Express (TPE).

And it’s sure to be a comfy ride – with the fabric for seats in standard class being supplied by Meltham-based manufacturer Camira.

TPE has unveiled the first of its refurbished trains – part of a phased overhaul of its entire 51-strong fleet across the North.

The first of TPE’s Class 185 trains passed through Huddersfield at 7.38am on Monday. The train, which was refurbished in York, was on its way to Manchester and spent the rest of the day shuttling between the city and Cleethorpes.

TPE said the train was “very likely” to be passing through Huddersfield again over the course of the next week.

TPE is working with manufacturer Siemens and train owner Eversholt Rail on the £32m upgrade project.

The refit includes brand new seats throughout – including leather in first class and Camira fabric-covered seats in standard – plug and USB sockets at every pair of seats, bigger tables allowing more space for laptops and devices, refitted toilets and LED lighting throughout.

Once the full programme of upgrades is completed in 2018, the trains will also be fitted with information screens, free Wi-Fi and an on-board entertainment system.

TPE fleet director Paul Staples said he was thrilled to have launched the first of the enhanced trains and added: “This is just the start, though. Over the next year, all of the Class 185 trains will get this upgrade and over the next three years we will introduce 44 brand new trains, giving our customers more carriages, more seats, better reliability and more comfortable, enjoyable, productive journeys with us in the North.”