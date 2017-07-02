The video will start in 8 Cancel

A mass brawl in Huddersfield town centre has been captured on film..one of three fights in a weekend marred by violence.

This trouble erupted on John William Street close to McDonald’s at 4.20am today (Sunday) and men can be seen squaring up to one another before the fight starts.

A 27-year-old injured man was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and was allowed home hours later.

Two men were arrested, a 35-year-old from Lowerhouses and a 30-year-old from Bradley Mills.

They remain in police custody.

This came after a mass brawl in McDonald’s at the same time, 4.20am, on Saturday morning which involved up to 20 people.

And at around 9.30pm on Saturday a 36-year-old man suffered a fractured and dislocated jaw in a fight in the centre of Holmfirth - the police have launched an appeal regarding this incident, video of which is also available on the Examiner website.