A group of friends have aired all of a groom’s dirty laundry in an unusual best man’s speech.

Greg Kelly, James Waller, Nick Jaggar and Thomas Gosney spent seven months making a nostalgic tribute for Mark and Rebecca Hopkinson’s wedding last month.

As the 32-year-old Mark had picked four best men, the guys decided to make a short film rather than give four individual speeches.

They took a trip down memory lane and recalled the groom having to be carried out of a New Year’s Eve party he threw at his parents’ house, his first lads’ holiday to Magaluf when he almost got arrested and dramatically shooting himself in the face with an airgun!

More embarrassing memories included Mark’s drunken habit of urinating on bars and his unusual talent for NOT vomiting when a stranger sticks their fist down the back of his throat.

At one point in the video, male thongs were pulled out of his underwear drawer.

Greg, 33, said: “Everybody loved it. We stood up to make out we were going to do the standard speeches.

“After we said the initial couple of sentences, we threw our speeches up in the air and walked out.

“Then the video played and afterwards, we walked back in wearing the cycling gear from the last scene.

“There were a few grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends from university who hadn’t known Mark in school who he had to explain a few stories to afterwards.

“But you can’t have a best man’s speech without the groom feeling a bit uncomfortable.”

The five men first met each other at Lindley Junior School and also went to Salendine Nook High School together.

In the video, the best men drive around Huddersfield singing Blue’s ‘One Love’, Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’ and Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’.

They visit their old schools, including Greenhead College, Mark’s parents’ house in Salendine Nook, Al-Faisal takeaway in town and the couple’s home in Bolster Moor.

Their friend Michael Beaumont makes an hilarious appearance impersonating Keith Lemon.

The Tour De Yorkshire, which took place in April, even makes an appearance.

“Keeping it a secret was tough going. We got the help of Mark’s parents to get access to their house while Mark and Rebecca were at a friend’s wedding.

“Apart from Mark’s parents, only our wives and girlfriends knew were doing it,” Greg added.

Local filmmaker Iqbal Mohammed, who also went to Salendine Nook High School, put the video together.

Mark and 30-year-old Rebecca, who have a one-year-old son together, got married on August 26.