The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Video ‘evidence’ has been revealed of ghosts in Tolson Museum.

After a ghost-hunting event held last month at the museum, footage has emerged of ‘shapes’ sitting in the back of a Victorian carriage.

Holmfirth medium Pauline Day led 32 people around the museum in Ravensknowle Park for nearly six hours on May 27.

Afterwards, she said she had photographic evidence from her paranormal investigation. (LINK: http://www.examiner.co.uk/news/tolson-museum-ghosts-pauline-day-13111664)

One of the attendees Cath Clay claims to have caught a key moment on tape.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

She said: “I have a video of shapes sat in the back of a carriage.

“I saw a lady first and another medium came to have a look saying ‘I think you have something there’. He saw the eyes then I noticed a man and a child in the carriage as well.”

“I then filmed the table where Pauline’s husband George was doing table-tipping. He got a lady and he asked if she was the one in the carriage and the table tipped to say yes,” the 62-year-old, who owns Bullecourt Museum in Milnsbridge, added.

The house was originally built back in 1850 and was opened as a museum on May 27, 1922.