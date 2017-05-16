The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thousands of people drive past Scammonden Water every day on the M62 – and now there’s a chance to sail on it.

On Saturday Scammonden Water Sailing Club is hosting an Open Day with taster sailing sessions around the bay.

It’s part of the Royal Yachting Association’s Push the Boat Out project to get more people to try sailing.

Scammonden club commodore Paul Cornish said: “Thousands of people drive by Scammonden and we see hundreds of people walking around the dam, so we’re opening the club up for the day and inviting people to have a go at sailing.

“Our Instructors will be taking people out in sailing dinghies and it’s suitable for older children and adults.

“Sailing is a fun sport to take part in, it can help people get active, we have families sailing together as a shared hobby, we have keen racers and people just sailing for leisure.

“We also have a thriving youth section with volunteers running a Saturday Club and visitors to the Open Day will see our young sailors in action.

“There will be food served and games for children too.”

It runs from 10am until 4pm and the taster sailing sessions are free. There will be a BBQ with burgers and sausages from a Colne Valley farm and the clubhouse will be open and serving tea, coffee and cakes.