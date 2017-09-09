The video will start in 8 Cancel

This is the shocking moment a grandmother was viciously elbowed in the face and knocked unconscious.

CCTV footage of a 57-year-old woman being struck in the face has been shared on Facebook and police are now investigating.

The woman’s daughter, who is from Huddersfield, said she felt “sick” just watching it.

The incident happened at the Bodrum takeaway in Morecambe just before 1am last Sunday night.

The man and woman were standing at the counter and words were exchanged before the man lashed out, sending the woman falling backwards.

It is understood the woman, who has 11 grandchildren, needed hospital treatment.

Her daughter, who asked not to be named, said her mum had “barely left the house since it happened.”

Sgt Adie Knowles, of Morecambe Police, said: “I can confirm that we are still investigating the matter. We are making enquiries regarding the suspect who is out of the area.”