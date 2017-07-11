The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are still parking meters that the new pound coin doesn’t work in four months after it was released.

We found at least four meters in Huddersfield town centre that the world’s most advanced coin doesn’t work in.

The dodecagon coin is replacing the current ‘round pound’, which was introduced more than 34 years ago and ceases to be legal tender in three months.

We tested it out in town when it was released in March and it was compatible with meters in Dundas Street, Cloth Hall Street and in the car park behind Wilko in New Street.

But the Royal Mint’s release still isn’t accepted in Kirklees Council’s meters in the Civic Centre 1 car park - much to the frustration of customers and local business owners alike.

The bimetallic coin also isn’t accepted in meters in St Peter’s Street and in the SIP car park where that street meets and Lord Street.

Julian Vickerman owns a sandwich and potato bar, Tuckers, facing the Albion Street car park.

He said: “Everyday I get quite a lot of people who come in for old pound coins.

“It’s quite frustrating because they come to me expecting change and I can’t do it. So they get very annoyed and sometimes they’ll get a ticket because they haven’t had time to get change.”

Danny Ammon, who is from Bradley, regularly uses the car park due to its convenient location.

The 52-year-old said: “I’ve received a fine in there.

“I had been visiting my friend’s shop in Albion Street and I realised I needed to top up my parking so I ran back to the car.

“But the new pound coin wouldn’t go in the machine.

“I didn’t want to pay over the phone and pay 50p extra per hour because that’s another money-making scheme. So I tried to get change from one of the nearby shops but they wouldn’t give me any unless I bought something.

“When I came back, the warden had given me a fine.

“I’ve appealed it though. Surely they can’t fine you if you couldn’t put money in their meter.

“It’s not like they don’t know people are struggling to use the machines - I’d told them before.”