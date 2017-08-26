The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Villagers were in uproar after a character in Cockney soap EastEnders made a real hash of pronouncing Slaithwaite.

The blooper came during Thursday night’s episode when Jay Brown told Ben Mitchell that he wanted answers about his family background.

He said he had headed north from the fictional London borough of Walford to Slaithwaite to see his grandfather – who was on his holidays in Spain.

(Image: BBC Pictures)

But BBC producers failed to do their homework and Jay, played by Jamie Borthwick, pronounced the village “Slayth-weight” instead of “Slawit.”

Locals turned to Twitter to point out the blunder.

Andy Gilder tweeted: “Jay pronouncing Slaithwaite as “Slayth-weight.” Can tell he’s not a local.”

Del added: “Slaithwaite? Surely Jay must know it’s pronounced ‘Sla’wit’?”

#MaxCharacters™ said: “Is it not SLOUGHITH #slaithwaite #eastenders.”

J Marr posted a video clip and added: “And the whole population of #Slawit shakes it’s head at #Eastenders #Slaithwaite.”

Slawit and Golcar Cars were revving up for a tourism boom and tweeted: “We’ll be so ready for all the #Eastenders tourists coming to #Slaithwaite all our #taxis at the ready.”