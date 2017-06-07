The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A road in Meltham has been closed after a sinkhole opened.

And it could be the middle of June before it re-opens.

The hole formed on Wessenden Head Road, which leads down to the centre of the village, underneath a leaking water mains.

Just meters from Meltham Liberal Club, the hole in the road is approximately six feet wide and five feet deep.

But the source of the sinkhole is only around a foot wide.

It was causing the ground around it to collapse.

It was discovered by workmen from Yorkshire Water who were called to repair the leaking pipe and more of the road had to be dug up to make a safe working environment.

Wessenden Head Road is expected to remain shut until mid-June but footpaths are still accessible.

Robert Walters, a shopkeeper in Hutsons newsagents on Huddersfield Road, said: “There have been problems with the water pipes - and I think gas pipes too - in that street for years.

“It doesn’t really affect the businesses in the village because most of the locals come from opposite directions.

“Traffic coming from that direction just diverts through Tinker Lane instead or motorbikes drive on the footpaths instead.

“But that’s causing a lot of frustration for residents who live in Tinker Lane because the traffic is terrible and motorists are now parking in their street too.

“There’s a local minibus service that a lot of pensioners use and it’s had to change its route.”

Contractors for Kirklees Council had filled the hole with concrete, but it was bigger than they anticipated so they are now investigating the source of the problem.

They will fill the hole in with more concrete before Yorkshire Water can continue with their repairs to fix the leaking main.

The broken, now exposed, pipe was still leaking on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “Our technicians attended Wessenden Head Road, Meltham, to repair a leak but discovered a void in the road which meant it was not safe to carry out the required repairs at that time.

“The void is now being repaired by Kirklees Council, once complete our technicians can return and fix the pipe.”