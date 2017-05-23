The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bishop of Huddersfield Jonathan Gibbs has condemned “twisted and misguided thinking” which led to the “barbaric act of terror” in Manchester.

A minute’s silence was held at Huddersfield Parish Church where a book of condolence was opened in memory of those who died.

Bishop Gibbs, who addressed around 50 people on the church steps on Tuesday afternoon, said people were filled with a “deep sense of shock and grief, of anger and sadness”.

He reflected that less than a year ago a memorial service had taken place at the church following the murder of MP Jo Cox.

He said: “That day we remembered her words that what unites us is greater and stronger and more important than anything that divides us and we reaffirm those words today.

“We stand united, resisting the power of terror and refusing to allow fear and hatred to shape how we will choose to live.”

He added: “Together we condemn the twisted the misguided thinking that led to this evil act of violence, aimed especially at children and young people.”

Barry Sheerman, Labour candidate for Huddersfield, said the attack was a “wake-up call to the people of Britain” which highlighted the need to “build bridges to make sure this never happens again.”

He said “each religion at times have extreme elements” which had to be exposed.