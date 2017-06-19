The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town fans queued from 2am to get one of the last season cards for the club’s Premier League season.

A limited number of season cards went on sale this morning.

And some fans started queueing in the early hours of the morning to be the first in line when the ticket desk opened.

At 9am fans were queueing from the Ticket Office back past the entrance to the gym outside the Fantastic Media Stand to get their hands on a season card for the upcoming campaign .

The season cards were on sale for as little as £49 for under 8s. £149 for under 18 and £299 for adults.

Already more than 17,500 season cards have been sold for the Terriers’ debut in the Premier League.