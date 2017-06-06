Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum and two of her children celebrated Town’s promotion with play-off hero Danny Ward – after chasing the open-top bus all the way to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Kate Fisher, 31, children Esme, seven, and Harry, 10, were desperate to meet their heroes in St George’s Square but the promotion party was so busy they couldn’t get near them.

Despite wearing flip-flops, Kate and the children chased after the open-top bus and, after waiting patiently outside the stadium, managed to get selfies and with almost all the players.

Kate, of Mirfield, said daughter Esme was delighted to meet hero Danny Ward who chanted ‘We’re on our way to the Premier League’ as he signed their Town tops.

Esme said meeting the players was “the best day of my life” while Harry said: “It was my dream to meet all the players.”

Mum Kate said: “I ran to the stadium in flip-flops. It was worth it as Esme and Harry got to meet Aaron Mooy, Michael Hefele, Kasey Palmer, Chris Schindler, Izzy Brown, Dean Hoyle and David Wagner.”

She said a woman employee in the Town shop had been kind enough to ask Danny Ward to pop down to see Esme.

“Harry and Esme were buzzing more than they were at Wembley,” she said. “It’s Esme’s first season and we have told her that Town don’t always have seasons like this!”