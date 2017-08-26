The video will start in 8 Cancel

It’s a mini visitor attraction that the kids will love and you might not have heard of.

‘Highfields’ boasts a large pond for model boats, a raised miniature railway, an outdoor track for model trucks, a 4x4 course for off-road model cars and a clubhouse with cafe.

It is run by Huddersfield Society of Model Engineers and is tucked away down a dirt track off Halifax Road but it isn’t signposted.

Following a revamp of the facilities, the society is holding open days on Sunday, September 17 and Sunday, October 15.

David Peace, treasurer of the society, said the pond had recently been extended by 40ft and the miniature railway was undergoing improvements.

“We are trying to attract new members,” he said.

“We have about 60 members and have had about half a dozen join in the last couple of weeks.

The society is also involved in running the mini railway at Greenhead Park which runs on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday during school holidays and just weekends when schools go back.

The final run will be on October 31 when there will be a Halloween special, complete with various ‘frights’ that children will enjoy.

* Highfields is located at the end of a dirt track which begins at the bottom of Highfields Road, off Halifax Road. The postcode is HD1 5NG.