Thousands of people stood in silence across Huddersfield as the UK paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their country.

There were Remembrance Day processions and services across the town and the wider Kirklees area.

Civic dignitaries, police officers, soldiers, cadets and scouts took part in a Remembrance Day parade through Huddersfield town centre on Sunday.

The parade was led by a brass band. A service of remembrance was held at Huddersfield Parish Church.

In London Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, attended the annual ceremony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall and Big Ben chimed at 11am as the country fell silent.

The Queen did not lay a wreath this year and instead watched from the balcony of the Foreign Office with Prince Philip and the Duchess of Cornwall. There have only been six times during her reign when the Queen hasn’t laid a wreath. Those were when she was pregnant or on visits overseas.

Thousands also gathered at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas in Staffordshire.

Veterans and dignitaries attended a service at the Armed Forces Memorial bearing the names of more than 16,000 service personnel who have died on active service since the end of the Second World War.

Mirfield staged what is said to be the biggest parade outside Westminster, as hundreds of people marched from Station Road to a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial in Ings Grove Park.

The town centre came to a standstill on Sunday afternoon as Mayor of Mirfield Clr Paul Blakeley and Deputy Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Iqbal Bhana led a parade which included veterans, serving military personnel along with cadets, scouts, guides, a brass band and other community groups and civic leaders.

A vintage military Jeep joined the parade along with motorcycles decorated with poppies.