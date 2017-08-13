The video will start in 8 Cancel

Video footage shot by a cyclist shows the perils of riding a bike, even on the Greenway.

A cyclist recorded what happened as she rode through a tunnel on the recently opened Dewsbury and Ossett Greenway at Earlsheaton.

An off-road motorbike TOWING a push bike cut across her path before the tunnel – and then as she pedalled through the darkness a motorbike came at her head-on.

Motorbikes and vehicles are banned from the Greenway and a family with young children can be seen playing, oblivious to the potential danger.

Mirfield Tory councillor Martyn Bolt, who champions the cause of cyclists, urged people who saw illegal off-road motorcyclists on the Greenway to report them to police.

Clr Bolt said he was keen to hear from cyclists in other parts of Kirklees to find out how much of a problem exists.

He said West Yorkshire Police had specialist motorbike teams to crack down on illegal off-roaders.

Clr Bolt said action was needed against the bikers rather than the installation of more barriers to restrict responsible users.