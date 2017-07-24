Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is what the skies above one of the UK's busiest airports looked like on Friday - when thousands jetted off on their summer holidays.

More than 100,000 passengers were expected to depart from Manchester Airport as the school summer break began on Friday.

And the hypnotic video, made by NATS (National Air Traffic Services), the UK’s leading provider of air traffic control services, shows exactly how busy our skies are becoming.

The blue dots in the video each represent an aircraft flying through the region’s airspace over the 24 hours of Friday July 21 - you can even seen the busiest times of the day as more of the dots streak across the skies, reports the Manchester Evening News .

NATS uses a program called Airspace+ to create the amazing images, and it's able to show how hundreds of flights zip over the region’s skies in the space of just a few hours.

It has been described as ‘catch-up TV for the skies’, and uses aircraft positional data to create near real-time visualisations of the commercial air traffic above us - you can watch more of the Airspace+ videos here .

NATS said: “It can do this for anywhere in the world, working incredibly quickly to crunch thousands of lines of data in seconds.

“The results are beautifully cinematic visualisations of air traffic for locations around the UK and the rest of the world, updated every hour, on the hour.”

NATS hope it will give people an appreciation of the role air traffic controllers play in choreographing the skies each day.

Each year, NATS handles more than 2.4 million flights and 250 million passengers in UK airspace.

In addition to providing services to 13 UK airports, and managing all upper airspace in the UK, it also provide services around the world spanning Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.