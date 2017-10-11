The video will start in 8 Cancel

Singer Peter Kennedy was granted a final wish when his beloved male voice choir colleagues performed outside his home.

Thirty four members of New Mill Male Voice Choir visited the family home in Shepley after hearing that Peter was suffering from terminal cancer and is very poorly.

His wife Denise and daughters Helen Lear and Sarah Martin were by his side as the choir performed songs including Morte Criste, The Rose and Hail Smiling Morn.

Helen said her dad was very emotional by the “magical performance.”

She added: “He was very upset but also happy. He sang with the male voice choir for 20 years, it was a big part of his life.

“He couldn’t believe they had come to sing to him, he was shellshocked.”

Peter, who is 65 and a former engineer with British Steel, was tapping his foot and singing along during the performance.

“The singers were waving at dad and he was singing along,” said Helen.

“He then sent me up to the Black Bull to buy them all a drink. That choir meant more than anything in the world to my dad.”

Peter, who has lived in Shepley for 45 years, was also involved in organising the Christmas carol concert at the Black Bull in Shepley.

This year’s event is taking place on Thursday, December 14, from 6pm.