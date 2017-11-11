Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rising Huddersfield singer Aidan Mufti – aka Aidan M – has already made a mark in the Punjabi market with a string of singles and Bollywood covers.

Now his inspired rendition of global chart-topper Despacito, in which his vocal combines English, Spanish and Urdu, is about to garner him even more fans.

The 35-year-old began taking his talent seriously just two short years ago. After singing at weddings he was invited by a host to take to the stage and add his voice to the event.

“There were singers that had performed but you could tell that they were miming,” he said. “The crowd weren’t happy.

“They gave me the mic and started singing raw. Everybody stood up and applauded. It was unbelievable.

“That’s when I got my confidence. In terms of other people listening to me, that was the boost.”

Since then Aidan M has tackled covers of Bollywood hits – including Ishq Tera (or ‘Your Love’ in English) – and even had one of his songs featured in the Pakistani drama Roshni, in which he also took a leading role.

But it’s his latest venture that is racking up the ‘likes’ on YouTube: an inspired take on the Luis Fonsi/Daddy Yankee smash Despacito as adapted by Justin Bieber.

(Image: ugc)

Aidan M took three weeks to learn the Spanish lyrics before entering the recording studio. The end result is wowing listeners.

“It’s an amazing song. I liked it when I first heard it,” he said.

“The Spanish part really got to me. I changed some of the Spanish rap lyrics to Urdu, kept the Bieber part and then stuck with the chorus. It was a massive challenge.

“Despacito is great but when it’s mixed with traditional languages it gives it an added kick. It’s good fun and I really enjoyed it.

“It took me three weeks to get to grips with the Spanish lyrics. It was practice, practice, practice but I got there in the end.”

The former student at Salendine Nook High School, Kirklees Technical College and the University of Huddersfield is now looking to pursue singing as a full-time job.

After several years spent in property management – his nervous parents wanted him to have a proper job without the risks of singing – he is forging ahead performing at gigs, weddings, outdoor festivals and other special events, including a ladies only gathering in London.

And with his songs being picked up by broadcasters like BritAsia TV he finally feels ready to embrace his talent at the grand old age of 35.

“Cover songs like Tum Hi Ho and Mein Tenu Samjhawan are really good for performing live because people know them. But I also have my own songs, like Waada, and Switched, which will be out in the next three or four months. That will be in English and Punjabi.

“I have a lot of followers in India, Pakistan and Dubai and I’ve been asked to perform out there. But I want to perform in the UK first.

“This has all happened in the last two years. It’s been unbelievable. I’ve had nobody to show me the ropes. I went straight into the studio and did it myself.”

For more information on Aidan M visit: http://aidanmsinger.co.uk/