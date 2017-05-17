Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may be big and red, but it’s not easy to spot the double decker diner.

Hidden away in a yard off one of Kirklees’ busiest roads, this big red bus might be considered the best-kept secret among food lovers in Batley.

The Steak Stop, AKA The Steak Bus, off Bradford Road at Batley Carr, was taken over by brothers Raza and Azad Ayoube about two months ago.

Raza, 34, from Batley, said it was a popular spot for families, particularly those with younger children who enjoy the novelty of eating on the top deck. It also attracts people from the nearby Your Fitness gym.

The food – which includes Aberdeen Angus burgers and beef steaks – is prepared on the lower deck, while up to 28 diners enjoy their food upstairs.

Raza admitted the location was a bit tucked away.

“Yes, it is slightly hidden but you can see it from Bradford Road. We are going to get some signs made as not everyone knows we are here. A lot of people are just finding out about us.”

Raza is considering moving the bus to a better location on Bradford Road, but is staying put for the time being.

If he does decided to relocate, the bus will have to go on a trailer as it’s not roadworthy. In fact, Raza isn’t even sure if it has an engine!