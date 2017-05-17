Labour staff try to wiggle a van out of the way of the battle bus

Is this why Jeremy Corbyn was 40 minutes late for his rally in Beaumont Park yesterday?

Vehicles double parked and blocking roads leading to the venue caused problems for the Labour Party battle bus.

A video sent to the Examiner shows members of the Labour leader’s team getting off and “bumping” a parked van out of the way on narrow Butternab Road, Crosland Moor, to make room for the bus to pass.

But their action drew criticism from the resident who sent the video on Facebook.

Kat Conway said: “My son finishes school by 3.10pm. By the time he filmed that we would normally have been home. Regardless of whether it was Joe Bloggs or the next king, bouncing someone’s vehicle out of the way isn’t acceptable.

“My 11-year-old boy turned round to me after and said ‘you would go mad at me if I touched someone’s car let alone do that!’

“The event has had poor planning. Hanson Lane is closed yet people were still trying to get up and park. All the roads at school time were chaos.

"In an area with bad teenage reputation, an example of respect should be set, not a 'we can do what we want' attitude."

No one from the Labour Party was available to comment.