Staff at Kirklees College have super-sized a sweet treat.

Gary Schofield, hospitality and catering curriculum team leader, cooked a giant millionaire’s shortbread for his students.

Its ingredients included 6kg of shortbread, including butter and 3kg of digestive biscuits, 10kg of caramel and a total of 5kg of milk and dark chocolate.

The 44-year-old from Holmfirth said: “It took about two and a half hours to prepare and make. Obviously the condensed milk was cooked prior to that – that took about four hours.

“I made it myself, with help from a learner this morning getting it out of the tin.”

The giant biscuit was created in the college’s training bakery and took nearly seven hours in total to make.

Gary previously made an almost 30kg chocolate teacake in 2015 and a massive Jaffa Cake in 2014.

The 3ft wide tin used for the annual desserts was specially made by the college’s engineering department.

Total Food Service, a partner of the college, supplies the ingredients.

The millionaire’s shortbread served over 100 people in the department following an annual prizegiving ceremony for students.

The most improved and outstanding learners, as well as the best attenders, were rewarded in each course level.

At the ceremony, student Shannan Timmons was presented with a silver award for an annual cake decorating competition held by The University Caterers’ Association (TUCO).

Other prizes included:

100% attendance: Rebecca Bartholomew; Jack Horsfall; Emily Lawrence; Stanley Li; Brandon Mclean; Leah Wimpenny.

Best Group: VRQ1B - Mitchel Armitage; Rebecca Bartholomew; Joe Coldwell-Padden; Ashley Foster; Kendrick Gumbs; Adam Hollings; Nicole Roberts; Charley Rushton; Jozef Sanders; George Shields.

Level 1: Most improved – Adam Holllings; Outstanding learner – Rebecca Bartholomew.

Level 2: Most improved – Demi Warwick; Outstanding learner – Cori Barnett

Level 3: Most improved – Chloe Wilson; Outstanding learner – Luke Binns

Apprentices: Outstanding learner – Gavin Morrison.

Special commendations: Marcus Armstrong; Connor Boyle; Sophie Chamberlain; Shelbie Evans; Jamie Fitzmaurice; Jordan Gomersal; Josh Hough; Kieran Knight; Ronan Priestley; Charley Rushton; Naomi Sandells; Mackenzie Wood.