This was the moment a kitten who was deemed too ‘energetic’ for her new owners was reunited with her mum in foster care.

Little Daisy, who is just three months old, had been adopted by a family with an older cat last week.

But after frightening the older cat with her playful nature, she was returned to her mum, Olive, last night (Tuesday).

Olive was still in foster care waiting to be adopted and now Daisy has rejoined her in the wait for another new home.

Foster carer Diane Armer, of Nettleton Hill, said: “Daisy went to a home a week ago and the new owners had a much older cat. I think she was a bit much for the older cat, who was frightened.

“When we brought her back, I don’t think Olive recognised her to begin with as she smelled so different, but I checked my kitty cam when I was out last night and they were curled up together.

“Olive was getting a bit depressed being in my spare room after all of her kittens had gone but she’s changed overnight.”

Olive, who is estimated to be between one to two-years-old, was a stray for most of her life and was being fed by an 86-year-old woman in Halifax.

When it became apparent she was heavily pregnant, she was brought into care and gave birth to six kittens the next morning, one of which died within an hour.

Four of the kittens in the litter have now been adopted and Olive has been neutered.

Diane, who volunteers for the Halifax and Huddersfield branch of Cats Protection, said: “As long as I have Olive in my spare room, I can’t take in any pregnant mums or kittens to foster.”

Moggies Olive, who is black and white, and Daisy, who has a tortoiseshell coat, can be rehomed separately or together - but it is recommended that Daisy is not rehomed with any other older cat.

Anyone interested in rehoming the cats can express interest by calling 0345 647 2182 or via the charity’s website www.cats.org.uk/halifax or Facebook page facebook.com/catsprotection.halifax.