This is the moment Labour candidates hug and cheer - even before any results were declared.

Huddersfield candidate Barry Sheerman, Dewsbury candidate Paula Sherriff and Colne Valley candidate Thelma Walker dance and hug eachother as early signs suggest they could all win their seats.

Although nobody has confirmed any results the trio gathered and as well as dancing they laughed and joked.

The footage was captured as the counting was still underway at Cathedral House in Huddersfield where the four Kirklees seats will be announced.

If all four Labour candidates are victorious it will mean former headteacher Thelma Walker will have ousted Conservative Jason McCartney from his Colne Valley seat.

During the footage the trio are asked to pose for a photograph and one is heard to say they need Tracy Brabin - candidate for Batley and Spen to join them.

