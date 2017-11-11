The video will start in 8 Cancel

Poppies were placed at a hilltop war memorial in memory of the fallen of two world wars.

Members of Royal British Legion met at a layby on the A62 at Marsden on Saturday morning for the ascent of Pule Hill which bears a wooden cross placed in memory of men of the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment who gave their lives.

The original cross was installed by Walter Horne who served with the Dukes in the 1950s.

For many years the gathering was organised by ex-serviceman Barrie Biltcliffe, who is now in his 80s, but this year he has been unable to make the journey due to failing health.

The role of organising the event has now been taken over by Marsden Royal British Legion.

Phillipp Pursey, a spokesman for the organisers, said: “We want to thank Barrie for all his efforts over the past years.”

A bugler played The Last Post as a wreath of poppies was laid. A minute’s silence was observed at 11am to mark Armistice Day. This year is the 99th anniversary of the end of World War One.

Armistice Day services were held at locations across Huddersfield and Britain.

At Greenhead Park, several dignitaries laid wreaths at the war memorial, including police officers and former MP Jason McCartney who is now head of public affairs at Huddersfield University.